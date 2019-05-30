Lancaster teen charged in Rock Hill home invasion with 3 girls present

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips

A Lancaster teen has been charged in connection to a Rock Hill home invasion where three girls were threatened at gunpoint during a robbery, police said.

Omar Tyrese Gaither, 18, was arrested Wednesday after a month-long investigation. The incident happened April 30 at a Boyd Hill neighborhood home. Gaither was taken into custody in Lancaster then brought to Rock Hill to face the charges, police said.

Gaither is accused of crimes while three minor girls were in the Bynum Avenue house, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department. The victims were getting ready for school, police said. The girls ran to a relative’s nearby home and called police after masked suspects fled the house on foot, according to the incident report.





The girls were not injured, police said.

Other suspects are being sought and the investigation remains ongoing, Bollinger said.





One suspect said, “Don’t move or I’ll shoot you,” according to statements from the children to police.

The suspects had face masks and were wearing black clothing, according to police. They entered the home through a back door and forced the girls into a bedroom, a police incident report said.





The suspects then went into another room and stole an undisclosed amount of money from a safe, police said.

Gaither is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, burglary, conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police and jail records show.





In December, Gaither was arrested in Lancaster for illegal possession of a pistol, then released on a $1,000 bond, court records show. That case remains pending.





Gaither was denied bond in an initial court appearance for the Rock Hill charges and remains in the York County jail.



