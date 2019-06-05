York mom found hiding in attic, charged after son, 2, tests for meth, police say

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

A York County mother who was out of jail on bond for child neglect charges has been arrested again for exposing her son to drugs, police said.

Ashley Dawn Lyon, 35, was charged late Monday after patrol deputies located her after a search, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Lyon was found hiding in the attic of a York home, said sheriff’s office Det. Walter Beck.

Lyon’s 2-year-old son tested positive for methamphetamine, Beck said. Lyon also tested positive for meth, cocaine, opiates and marijuana, Beck said.

The case against Lyon started with a referral from S.C. Department of Social Services in mid-May, deputies said.

Drug tests showed the boy tested positive for methamphetamine in February and again in April.

Beck said Lyon put her son in danger by exposing him to drugs.

“During the investigation, it was found that Lyon did place her two-year-old son at unreasonable risk for harm affecting the child’s life or physical safety by exposing the child to methamphetamine,” Beck said.

Deputies received a tip late Monday that Lyon was at a home on Parker Road in York and took her into custody, Beck said.





The child is in the custody of a family member, Faris said.

Lyon was previously arrested in October 2018 for unlawful child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to court records and police documents. She was later released on a $10,000 bond, and those cases remain pending.

Police in York County, Rock Hill, Clover and York have charged at least 19 parents since July 2018 after children tested positive for narcotics. All but one of the arrests have been moms, South Carolina court records show. One father was arrested, according to police reports and court records.





A charge of felony child neglect carries a potential sentence of 10 years in prison for a conviction under South Carolina law.

Lyon was released from York County jail on the latest charge Tuesday after posting a $5,000 bond, jail officials said.