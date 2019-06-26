York County man had video chat with pants-less underage girl. He’s not going to prison

Meet Ruger, the ‘game-changer’ dog in fight against child predators Meet Ruger, the newest member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Ruger can detect the chemical smell of small electronics that humans cannot, which is a ‘game-changer’ in the fight to stop child exploitation and child pornography. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Meet Ruger, the newest member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Ruger can detect the chemical smell of small electronics that humans cannot, which is a ‘game-changer’ in the fight to stop child exploitation and child pornography.

A York County man who had an online video chat with a minor who took off her pants was sentenced to probation, prosecutors said.

Lance Young Corson of Fort Mill pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, said Robert Kittle, spokesman for S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

Kittle said Corson was video-chatting with an underage girl in 2018. The minor offered to take her pants off, which she did, Kittle said.

There was no sexual activity and the video ended within seconds after she removed her pants, Kittle said.

Corson was sentenced to three years of probation and is required to continue mental health counseling and register as a sex offender, Kittle said.

A five-year prison sentence was suspended as part of the guilty plea.

Corson’s lawyer, Jim Boyd of Rock Hill, confirmed the guilty plea and sentence but declined to comment on the case.

Corson was arrested in November 2018 after an investigation by the York County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office is part of the Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

More than 4,500 police agencies in the United States are part of the task force with 110 police departments in South Carolina taking part in the stand against child pornography, according to the attorney general’s office.

The case was prosecuted by Camille Guthrie of the Attorney General’s Office.