‘Unacceptable conditions’: Man charged, 56 flea covered dogs seized from Clover home

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

A Clover man was charged Friday with more than 100 counts of ill treatment of animals and rabies violations after 56 sick dogs covered with fleas were seized from his home, police said.

Marty Lee Jones, 66, is charged with 59 counts of ill treatment of animals and 51 counts of rabies inoculation violation, said Capt. Logan McGarity of Clover Police Department.

Officers removed the dogs Thursday and Friday after complaints about an excessive number of dogs on Jones’ property on Maxwell Drive, McGarity said. York County Animal Control took all the dogs to the county shelter in York, police said.

Animals were found in “unacceptable living conditions,” according to a police report.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Many of the animals were sick and some were found in a pen behind the house, according to the report.

“All appeared to have patchy hair as if they had some kind of skin condition, and they all appeared to be covered in fleas,” the report stated.

Inside the home police found the floor covered with animal feces, insects and trash, officers said.

The condition of the house was so bad that officers had to put on hazardous materials suits to enter the home to find the remaining animals.

Police found one cat inside the home but it ran from officers and was not recovered, officers said.

Jones was served arrest warrants around 5:30 p.m. Friday and remains at the York County jail pending a bond hearing, according to Clover and county officials.

Last week, York County officials seized 42 pit bulls from a home near McConnells. The owner of that home in McConnells faces 75 charges.