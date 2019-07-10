Crime
Tega Cay police charge Rock Hill man with indecent exposure in Walmart parking lot
A Rock Hill man has been charged with indecent exposure after exposing himself in a Walmart parking lot in Tega Cay, police said.
Brian Alan Wright, 29, was arrested Tuesday morning, said Lt. Buddy Spence of Tega Cay Police Department.
Officers at a nearby gas station were flagged down around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday by someone who said a man parked in the store lot was exposing himself, according to a police report.
Wright was found by police in a vehicle in the store lot, officers said.
Wright was “in plain view” of anyone driving by, the report stated.
Wright was charged because he masturbated and willfully exposed himself in a public place, police said.
Indecent exposure is a misdemeanor in South Carolina but carries a maximum punishment of up to three years in prison, state law shows. The law states, “It is unlawful for a person to willfully, maliciously, and indecently expose his person in a public place, on property of others, or to the view of any person on a street or highway.”
Wright also was charged with trespassing, police said.
Wright remains in the York County jail under a $10,000 bond.
