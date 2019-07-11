York County couple terrorized in home invasion. A teen neighbor is going to prison

York County teen sentenced for armed robbery A York County, South Carolina teen will spend 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2018 home invasion at a neighbor’s house while masked and carrying a gun. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A York County, South Carolina teen will spend 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2018 home invasion at a neighbor’s house while masked and carrying a gun.

A York County teen who terrified his neighbors after an armed robbery was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in the home invasion.

Collin Rivers Jenkins, 19, pleaded guilty to burglary, armed robbery, grand larceny and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

To try and get money for drugs and a trip to the beach, Jenkins targeted victims who lived less than a mile from his home outside Rock Hill, testimony showed Thursday.

Jenkins got less than $100 in the crime before he was caught, testimony showed.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jenkins faced up to life in prison after he was charged with burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery, grand larceny, two weapons charges and four other charges after he led police on a 10-mile chase at speeds over 100 mph after the August 2018 crime.

Prosecutors and Jenkins’ lawyer agreed to a plea deal with a cap of 20 years on the burglary, armed robbery and weapons charges, court testimony showed Thursday.

Jenkins, who had no previous record, admitted he targeted the victims because they had nice cars and money. Jenkins told police he wanted the money for drugs.





Jenkins wept in court, apologizing to the victims who were in court. Jenkins said in court he had been introduced to hard drugs as a young person and wanted money for more drugs.

“I caused these people grief and took away their sense of security,” Jenkins said. “I wish I could take it all back. But it is time for me to grow up and take responsibility for my actions.”

Blaine Pleming, 16th Circuit assistant solicitor, said Jenkins held the couple at gunpoint while wearing a camouflage mask before stealing their truck and fleeing in August 2018 incident.





Jenkins smashed a window to get into the home before 911 was called. As deputies arrived, they saw Jenkins fleeing in a truck stolen from the victims.





Deputies chased Jenkins from McConnells in western York County toward Rock Hill, Pleming said. Other officers put stop sticks - spiked traffic devices that puncture tires - across a road before Jenkins wrecked the stolen truck and was caught.