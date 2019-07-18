Rock Hill man beat wife, fought, threatened cops at emergency room, deputies say

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

A Rock Hill felon accused of assaulting his wife then fighting with cops at a hospital emergency room threatened to shoot and torture a deputy who arrested him, police said.

Christopher Ricky Batchler, 31, fought with deputies and security staff at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill after his wife was taken into the emergency room for bleeding from her head, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.

Batchler is charged with domestic violence, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, threatening the life of a public official and illegal carrying of a weapon, according to police and court records.

Deputies at the hospital heard a call for help from the emergency room and found Batchler trying to interfere with medical staff helping the injured woman, the report stated.

Batchler tried to grab the injured woman and take her from the hospital, deputies said.

Batchler continued to fight with officers in the ER until he was subdued, the report stated.

Another officer went outside and found an SUV with blood in the front passenger compartment and a gun on the dashboard, the report stated. Deputies also found a broken bottle in the vehicle, the report states.

While being taken to the York County jail, Batchler threatened to shoot a deputy.

“Christopher made threats to torture him (the deputy) and his family,” the report stated.

Threatening to kill a public official is a felony that carries up to five years in prison.

Batchler is a felon with past convictions for attempted armed robbery, robbery, drugs and other crimes, according to police and court records.

Under South Carolina law, Batchler is not allowed to possess a gun because of his felony convictions.

Batchler was out on bond from arrests in June for two weapons violations. He also was out on bond for a pending case from a 2018 arrest for burglary, according to court records.

Batchler remains in the York County jail.