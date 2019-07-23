2 shot in Lancaster; police seeking info and suspect, chief says

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man and a woman were shot Tuesday morning in Lancaster, police said.

Both victims are in their 20s, said Scott Grant, Lancaster Police Department chief. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, he said.

The identities of the victims in the 3 a.m. shooting at 103 Rose Lane have not been released. Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment for gunshot wounds.

It remains unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside the Rose Lane home, Grant said.

Investigators do not have a motive and are seeking information about the shooting, Grant said. No arrests have been made and a suspect has not been identified, Grant said.

“Our detectives are still interviewing the victims and trying to determine what happened and why,” Grant said.

The shooting site is northeast of downtown Lancaster. Lancaster County EMS and sheriff’s office deputies also responded to the scene.

