Man points gun at Wendy’s drive-thru employee in Fort Mill, police say

A man at a Fort Mill Wendy’s drive-thru pointed a gun at employees Tuesday night, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.

The man, driving a white Hyundai Sante Fe, stopped “for an extended period of time” at about 6:30 p.m. to check his order in the drive-thru lane at the Highway 160 restaurant, according to the report. An employee asked the man to pull forward so they could serve other customers, the report said.

The employee told police the man “started cursing at him as he raised the firearm up and pointed it in their direction,” the report states.

The store manager said he also saw “the suspect pointed a gun at them before driving away.”

The employee told police the man is a frequent customer and comes to the restaurant as many as two times a day, according to the report.

Deputies searched the area for the vehicle, but were unsuccessful, according to the report.

There is no surveillance video of the drive-thru, according to the report.

No further information is available.