Would-be Lancaster drugstore robber high-fives clerk who refused demand, deputies say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Lancaster man who allegedly tried to rob a drugstore for painkillers and money ultimately gave the would-be victim a high-five before walking out, and then being arrested, deputies said.

Gary Thomas Broome, 63, of Lancaster, was arrested near the store on S.C. 200 after law enforcement officials were called about an armed robbery in progress at a CVS, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Broome walked into the CVS on Great Falls Highway around 1 p.m. Thursday and showed a knife to a pharmacy technician, Barfield said. Broome then demanded Percocet, the brand name for a narcotic opioid painkiller, Barfield said.

When the victim refused to hand over drugs, Broome then demanded money, Barfield said. The technician again refused.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“He put the knife down, high-fived her, and walked out of the store,” Barfield said.

Deputies saw Broome walking nearby and took him into custody without incident.

The victim was not hurt, Barfield said.

Deputies have surveillance video of the incident, Barfield said.

Generally, law enforcement advises persons who are confronted by armed suspects to comply and hand over what is demanded, to avoid getting hurt or worse.

“No amount of money or property is worth someone being injured or worse,” Barfield said.

Broome is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, deputies said. He remains in the Lancaster County jail.