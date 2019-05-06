$45,000 worth of heroin seized, 6 charged in Lancaster County drug bust, cops say

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

Police seized more than 150 grams of heroin and arrested six people after a SWAT drug raid on two homes in Lancaster County, police said.

The amount of heroin seized Friday is the third-largest bust of the narcotic opioid in Lancaster history, said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. The heroin is worth between $35,000 and $45,000, he said.

“This was big,” Faile said.

Lancaster drug task force deputies, federal ATF officers, SLED agents and S.C. Highway Patrol troopers searched two homes Friday afternoon in the 3400 block of Flat Creek Road. Investigators had information that heroin was being sold from both homes, Faile said.

“Our task force agents have been working these properties hard for quite a while and figured out the routine so they could do the searches at just the right time.,” Faile said in a statement. “They seized a very substantial amount of heroin and netted six defendants on serious drug charges.”

Police seized 152 grams of heroin, pills including Oxycodone and guanfacine, marijuana, scales, cash and other drug paraphernalia, said Doug Barfield, sheriff’s office spokesperson.





According to police, six people have been charged.

In one home Darren Kyle Hudson, 34, and Heather Montgomery Hudson, 32, were inside at the time of the raid, police said.

Darren Hudson is charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking Oxycodone, possession of heroin and marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of guanfacine without a prescription.

Heather Hudson is charged with trafficking Oxycodone, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and guanfacine possession without a prescription.

At the home next door, four people were arrested, police said.

Justin Lynn Carter, 33, of Monroe, N.C., is charged with trafficking heroin.

Ja’Kevion D’Mariontay Cauthen, 17, of Lancaster, is charged with trafficking heroin and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Patrick Thomas Long, 27, of Kershaw, is charged with trafficking heroin.

Autumn Vinson, 21, of Kershaw, who was found in a car outside the house with a child, is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

All six were released on bond after being taken into custody Friday at the Lancaster County jail, court records show.