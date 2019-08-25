Sheriff’s office arrests five, seeks three more after York County nonprofit theft.

Lake Wylie SC thrift shop robbed of donations Sweet Repeat thrift shop in Lake Wylie had items taken. The South Carolina nonprofit sells items and donates money to charity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sweet Repeat thrift shop in Lake Wylie had items taken. The South Carolina nonprofit sells items and donates money to charity.

Five people have been arrested after donated items were taken from a Lake Wylie thrift store. Law enforcement remains on the lookout for three more.

The York County Sheriff’s Office arrested Fredrick Warren Loftis, 29; Morgan Elizabeth Knight, 32; Dayanna Shairee Andre, 19; Lorie Ann Campbell, 52, and Richard Jeffery Campbell, 51.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who were seen on surveillance footage stealing items from donation bins at the Lake Wylie store.

Sweet Repeats, a nonprofit thrift store off Charlotte Highway, had several items stolen from donation bins on five occasions last week.

The sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page Friday that everyone involved in the recent burglary of the thrift store, which has had issues with theft in the past, has been identified and arrested — except for a female and two males who were driving an Acura SUV.

Surveillance video shows three people in a gray Acura SUV arrive just before 2 a.m on Aug. 18. Two men, age 45-54, with brown to gray hair, wearing hats, and a woman with long brown hair, age 35-45, are seen taking items from the shed, officials said.

Several other individuals are seen on video taking items from the store on Aug. 15, 16, 20 and 21. The people involved in those incidents have been identified, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers of York County at 877-409-4321.

As of mid-morning Monday, Loftis and Knight remain in jail at Moss Justice Center on petit larceny and burglary charges. Loftis is being held on $17,000 bond, Knight $30,000.