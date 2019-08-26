Rock Hill man pistol-whipped, shot by masked men before car stolen, police say

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips

Detectives in Rock Hill say masked suspects pistol-whipped a man, shot him, then stole his car.

The 23-year-old man was found shot in a home Sunday around 1:45 a.m. on Poag Street, said Lt. Michael Chavis of Rock Hill Police Department.

He was bleeding from a gunshot wound to the arm when officers arrived, Chavis said. His injuries are not expected to be life-threatening, Chavis said.

He told police two masked men came into the home and forced him to his knees, according to a Rock Hill police report. One of the suspects then hit the victim in the head with a gun before shooting him in the arm, the report said.

The suspects then fled and stole the victim’s car, according to the report.

No arrests have been made, and the case remains under investigation, Chavis said.