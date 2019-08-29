Fort Mill man charged with stealing elementary school electronics, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Fort Mill man who broke into a school and stole computers and a camera earlier in August has been arrested, police said.

Steven Jon Dycus, 42, broke into Fort Mill Elementary School around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 8, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department. Dycus stole four Chromebook computers, three iPads and a camera from the school, Zachary said.

Dycus was charged late Wednesday with second-degree burglary, grand larceny and receiving stolen goods, according to police and York County jail records. He was taken into custody after a school employee who had seen a photo of Dycus taken from surveillance footage saw Dycus Tuesday at a store down the road from the school, Zachary said.

School officials discovered that someone was in the school when looking at the surveillance video for another unrelated matter, officers said. The video showed the suspect stealing the computers and a camera, then smoking a cigarette in the school rotunda, according to a Fort Mill police report.

At the time of the theft on Aug. 8, police had only a suspect description from the school surveillance video, according to police reports. Photographs taken from the surveillance video were distributed to school staff.

“What we had at that time was an unknown subject inside the school when no one should have been in the school,” Zachary said.

Tuesday the case was solved when a school employee saw Dycus at a store located at the intersection of S.C. 160 and Springfield Parkway, police said. Dycus had one of the stolen tablets in a bag at the store, police said.

“The staff member recognized the suspect from the photos that had been put out about the thefts,” Zachary said. “The right thing was done to call the police and let us investigate.”

Police later received a search warrant for Dycus’ home and found all the other items that had been stolen, Zachary said.

Police discovered two marijuana plants growing at Dycus’ house, according to police reports and Sgt. Rayford Ervin of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.

Dycus was charged with possession of marijuana for the plants, Ervin said.

Dycus’ criminal record in York County shows that he is also a registered sex offender in South Carolina, according to police and State Law Enforcement Division records. Dycus has convictions from 2006 and 2007 for indecent exposure and secret peeping, court and SLED records show.

No children were present when Dycus was in the school so he was not charged with any offense related to being a sex offender, Zachary said.

Dycus remains at the York County jail under a $23,000 bond.