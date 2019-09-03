Vandals cause thousands in damage at Rock Hill’s Cherry Park, tennis center, cops say

New sign among improvements coming to Cherry Park A new LED light sign will be at the entrance to Cherry Park in Rock Hill. The cost is more than $47,000. The money was part of a city bond for many improvements for the Parks, Recreation and Tourism locations, officials said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A new LED light sign will be at the entrance to Cherry Park in Rock Hill. The cost is more than $47,000. The money was part of a city bond for many improvements for the Parks, Recreation and Tourism locations, officials said.

Vandals hit two city parks in Rock Hill over the Labor Day weekend, causing thousands of dollars in damage, officials said.

Cherry Park and the Rock Hill Tennis Center were damaged, city recreation and police officials said. Damage at Cherry Park alone is estimated at more than $7,000, officials said.

On Sunday employees at Cherry Park reported four restrooms were vandalized. Rock Hill Police Department officers found four water fountains in bathrooms had been ripped from the walls.

Use of the park was not interrupted, officials said. Some of the Cherry Park damage has been fixed and the rest of the repairs are underway, said Katie Quinn, spokesperson for the city.

On Monday, workers at the tennis center found a scoreboard clock had been destroyed over the weekend. A water cooler was also demolished and thrown onto the tennis court.

Surveillance video from the tennis center shows two people on bicycles entering the center around 10:40 p.m. Friday, police said.

The parks are near each other off Cherry Road. Both incidents remain under investigation, police said.