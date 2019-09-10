York County deputies chase, catch 5 suspects in manhunt after burglary near Rock Hill

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips

York County sheriff’s deputies have arrested five people after a daytime burglary and manhunt south of Rock Hill.

The incident started around 1 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Tuckaway Road, said Trent Faris, spokesman for York County Sheriff’s Office.

Someone called 911 to report the invasion at a house that was supposed to be unoccupied, Faris said.

Responding deputies stopped a white Cadillac sedan near S.C. 72, also called Saluda Road, and Strait Road north of the Chester County line, Faris said.

Four suspects were taken into custody but the fifth fled, Faris said. A K-9 team and officers tracked the fifth person who was captured around 4 p.m., Faris said.

The five suspects have been arrested but are not yet booked at the Moss Justice Center jail. Faris identified the five suspects as William Bivins, Justin Johnson, Wade Parker Hammond, Larkyn Robinson and Michael Knotts.

