Rock Hill suspect arrested after barricading self in home near downtown, police say

Rock Hill, SC

A wanted suspect who had barricaded himself in a house near downtown Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon is now in custody, police said.

Part of Marion Street, south of downtown, was blocked off as Rock Hill Police Department officers and U.S. Marshal’s Service agents tried to serve a warrant, said Rock Hill police Lt. Michael Chavis.

The suspect told officers he would not come out, Chavis said.

Police announced on social media, including Twitter, that a critical response incident was underway. Officers asked the public to stay away from the area.

The suspect later surrendered to officers without any incident or injury, Chavis said.

The barricade incident near downtown was the second in a month in the city.

Police have not released the suspect’s name.

Rock Hill police escorted a suspect from a home in handcuffs Wednesday, after he allegedly barricaded himself inside a home for hours. The suspect ran into the home after a traffic stop.

