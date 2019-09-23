4 of 10 Lancaster nightclub shooting victims released; 2 dead, 4 in hospital, cops say

Lancaster County, S.C. Sheriff Barry Faile discusses sports bar shooting Two men died and 8 people were injured in a shooting at a crowded sports bar near Lancaster, S.C., early Saturday, authorities said. The shooter or shooters have not been found. Sheriff Barry Faile said he believes one person was targeting another. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two men died and 8 people were injured in a shooting at a crowded sports bar near Lancaster, S.C., early Saturday, authorities said. The shooter or shooters have not been found. Sheriff Barry Faile said he believes one person was targeting another.

Four of the 10 victims from Saturday’s nightclub shooting in Lancaster where two people died were released from a hospital Monday, deputies said.

Police have not announced any arrests in the mass shooting inside and outside the Ole Skool club in Lancaster County.

Henry Lee Colvin, 29, of Rock Hill was one of the two men killed in the shootout. Aaron Harris, 28, of Kershaw in Lancaster County, also died from being shot, police and coroner officials said.

Officials have not identified the other people who were wounded, including the four released from medical treatment.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Of the four remaining victims who were airlifted by helicopter Saturday from the shooting scene, two remain in critical condition, said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. Another is stable and the fourth requires additional surgery but that victim’s injuries are not expected to be life-threatening, Faile said.

“We wish for the full recovery of all these victims, and our thoughts and prayers are with them, their families, and the families of Mr. Colvin and Mr. Harris,” Faile said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Faile and sheriff’s office spokesman Doug Barfield declined Monday to discuss any other evidence in the case.

The shootout happened around 2:45 a.m Saturday at the club on Old Charlotte Road outside the Lancaster city limits.

Faile said Saturday after the shooting at a news conference that deputies identified a person of interest in the shooting, but through Monday deputies declined to name that person. At least one suspect targeted another in a long-running feud, Faile said Saturday.

The other victims were in the wrong place at the wrong time, Faile said Saturday.

“We are in the midst of an intensive investigation and are using a wide array of investigative tools. SLED (South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division) is assisting us with anything we need,” Faile said in a statement Monday. “There is understandably great interest in the evidence we have gathered so far, but to protect the integrity of this investigation we cannot release these details at this time.”

Sixth Circuit Solicitor Randy Newman, the top prosecutor for Lancaster County, said mass shootings will be investigated and prosecuted.

“This horrific action will not be tolerated and we will not rest until those responsible, whether one or many, are behind bars,” Newman said.

State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said SLED is assisting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.