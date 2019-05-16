Teen charged after 2 shot in Lancaster near after-prom party, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Lancaster teen has been charged after two adults were hurt in a shooting following an after-prom party in Lancaster County, police said.

The shootings happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Charlotte Highway near the party site, said Doug Barfield, spokesperson for Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Jairus Jikee Vinson, 19, is charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied building, Barfield said.

The victims were a woman, 22, and a man, 19, Barfield said. The woman received a bullet wound to her cheek and the man was grazed in the back by a gunshot, Barfield said. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Barfield said.

The victims were not identified by police. The victims are not high school students, Barfield said.

“No students or school-aged persons were hurt,” Barfield said.

The party was neither a school event nor a school-sanctioned event, police said.

“The building had been rented for an ‘after prom party’ deemed ‘Slime Fest,’ which was advertised on Facebook,” Barfield said in a statement.

More than 100 people showed up at the event, Barfield said.

When deputies arrived, people were running from the scene and leaving in cars, Barfield said in the statement.

The shooting happened outside nearby, but not at the party, Barfield said.

“Criminal investigators and a crime scene investigator responded to the scene,” Barfield said in the statement. “They learned that a disturbance occurred inside the party and spilled out into the parking lot where the shooting occurred. Investigators discovered that two cars in the parking lot had been damaged by gunfire and later found apparent gunshot damage to two businesses. Evidence was collected including multiple fired cartridge cases of different calibers. Investigators believe that two or more firearms were discharged during the incident, and one pistol was recovered.”

After Vinson was developed as a suspect, police searched his home, according to deputies. Vinson also faces drug charges from the search, Barfield said.

“Suspected narcotics were found in his home during the execution of the search warrant,” Barfield said.

Deputies charged Vinson after the search with possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and two counts of possession of drugs with intent to distribute near a park, police and court records show.

Vinson remains in the Lancaster County jail after he was denied bond after his arrest.

Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said in a statement that more charges could be pending as the investigation continues.

Check back for updates on this story.