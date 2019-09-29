Lancaster man charged with murder of half-brother, officials say

A Lancaster man was charged with murder Saturday for shooting his half-brother, officials said.

Manly Maurice Thompson, 43, was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to a release from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to a Lancaster home at around 3 p.m. Saturday and found Tony Sheril Gladden, 47, on the living room floor with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, officials said.

Gladden, who is Thompson’s half-brother, lived in the home with his mother, the release said.

Gladden was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina-Lancaster and later transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, where he died, officials said.

Witnesses told officers Gladden and Thompson were alone in the living room when they heard gunshots, officials said. Thompson then left the home on foot.

Shortly after officers arrived, the release said, Thompson approached officers outside the home and was taken into custody without incident.

Thompson will appear before a magistrate Sunday and will have a bond hearing at a later date.

The shooting is still being investigated. Anyone with information should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.