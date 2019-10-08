Masked bandit breaks into cell store, police say; Apple watches, phones stolen

SHARE COPY LINK

York County deputies are investigating a masked suspect’s theft of almost $3,600 in high-end electronics from a Fort Mill area store near Interstate 77.

Deputies responded to a burglar alarm at the Cellular Refresh store before 7 a.m. Saturday to find the glass front door smashed and products stolen, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Four Apple watches were stolen in the burglary, along with an iPhone, Google Pixel phone, three Samsung phones and other items, according to an incident report.

Video surveillance from the store showed a masked man break the door with a hammer, according to a sheriff’s office incident report. The suspect then used the hammer to break open display cases before grabbing the merchandise.

Damage to the door and case was estimated at another $2,000, according to the report.

The suspect then fled the scene before deputies arrived, officers said.

The crime remains under investigation, Faris said.