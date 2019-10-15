Student at Rock Hill school arrested for having BB gun, alcohol in bookbag, cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

A student at a high school in Rock Hill was arrested and charged Tuesday after police found a BB gun and an open bottle of alcohol in a backpack at school, officials said.

The student at Northwestern High School was charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds and possession of alcohol by a minor, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Ja’Noah Graham, 18, who was charged as an adult, was taken from the school by police officers and booked into the Rock Hill jail, Chavis said. Police were notified by school officials around 12:30 p.m. after a student reported the possibility of a gun in another student’s bag, police said. An assistant principal and the school resource officer found the BB gun and the liquor during a search of the Graham’s book bag, Chavis said.

No one was hurt, Chavis said.

Parents of Northwestern students were notified by telephone and email messages from the school, said Rock Hill school district spokesman Mychal Frost.

Carrying a concealed weapon on school grounds can carry a penalty of up to five years in prison under South Carolina law.

The law states, “It is unlawful for a person to possess a firearm of any kind on any premises or property owned, operated, or controlled by a private or public school, college, university, technical college, other post-secondary institution, or in any publicly owned building, without the express permission of the authorities in charge of the premises or property.”

The minor in possession of alcohol charge is a misdemeanor in South Carolina.