One dead in Chester shooting, coroner says; police, SLED investigating

SHARE COPY LINK

Police in Chester are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Details about the incident on Dawson Drive where the victim was killed have not been released. Chester Police Department Chief Eric Williams said Wednesday evening his officers were on the scene of the shooting incident.

Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker said one person has died. The person has not yet been identified.

The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation with a helicopter and agents, officials said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Chester County has had at least 10 shootings since April, according to police and sheriff officials.

Police are investigating other shootings dating back to April. Five victims were shot in April in an 11-day span, police said. In May, three people were shot in five days, officials said.

SLED and federal agents with the ATF and FBI are assisting in the multiple shooting cases, police said.

One of the shootings in late August was a homicide, police said in a news conference in September.

The city of Chester has about 5,500 residents in a county of about 32,000 people.

Check back for updates on this developing story.