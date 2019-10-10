Female teen shot in Fort Mill found at Rock Hill hospital, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A 16-year-old teen girl was shot late Wednesday in Fort Mill, police said.

The shooting happened before midnight and appeared to have happened near Forest Ridge Road near U.S. 21, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department.

The teen was found at Piedmont Medical Center hospital after she was driven there by private vehicle, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. The victim, who has not been identified, was shot in the abdomen and underwent surgery, according to a Rock Hill police incident report.

Rock Hill police stated in the incident report the shooting victim is a woman 16 years old. Her condition is unclear.

The area of the shooting incident is near the boundary of the Town of Fort Mill and York County, north of the Catawba River and the Rock Hill city limits.

Detectives are working the case, Zachary said. No arrests have been made.

More information about the shooting is expected to be released later Thursday.

The area of the shooting is near where two teen boys were shot in August. Two Lancaster teens have been arrested in connection with that incident.

