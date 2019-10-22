Chester store clerk robbed at gunpoint, forced to lay on floor, sheriff says

A Chester convenience store clerk was robbed at gunpoint last week, deputies said.

The employee at the Sisk In & Out store at 689 Pinckney Road was not hurt, said Max Dorsey, Chester County Sheriff.

The incident happened after 9 p.m Thursday., Dorsey said. The suspect walked into the store and threatened the clerk with the gun before forcing the victim to the floor, Dorsey said. The suspect then stole cash from the register before fleeing on foot.

The area is just west of the Chester city limits.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The suspect wore all black clothing with white shoes, Dorsey said.

Law enforcement has not released if officers have video surveillance footage from the crime.

Chester Police Department officers, troopers with the S.C. Highway Patrol, and sheriff’s deputies searched for the suspect but no arrest has been made.

Check back for updates on this developing story.