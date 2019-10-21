Rock Hill mother arrested after her baby tests positive for meth, cocaine 

A Rock Hill mother has been jailed after her baby tested positive for meth and cocaine, police said.

Caitlin Teague Rohn, 27, was booked into the York County Detention Center Saturday, records show.

Rohn’s infant son was tested for drugs after police found meth in Rohn’s purse during a traffic stop on Oct. 7, a Rock Hill Police Department incident report states. The baby was also in the car, officers said.

The infant boy was “exceptionally dirty,” police said.

Rohn was charged at the time with felony drug possession, according to court records and police reports.

Because of the child’s physical state and the drugs that were found, the South Carolina Department of Social Services placed the baby into emergency protective custody at the crime scene, officers said. DSS also ordered drug testing of the child.

The tests showed the baby had cocaine, cocaine metabolites, methamphetamine, and amphetamines in his system, according to a follow up report by Rock Hill police detectives.

The age of the baby was not released.

Rohn was released from jail on bond after the initial drug possession charge, then arrested again for felony neglect after testing results came back positive for drugs, police said.

Rohn remains in the York County jail on the neglect charge under a $5,000 bond.

Police in York County, Rock Hill, Clover and York have charged at least 20 parents since July 2018 after children tested positive for narcotics. All but one of the arrests have been moms, South Carolina court records show. One father was arrested, public records show.

A conviction on a charge of felony child neglect in South Carolina carries a potential sentence of 10 years in prison.