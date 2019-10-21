Man ‘smoked crack,’ had son in car during police chase from Charlotte to Lancaster

A man with his 10-year-old son in the car admitted to smoking crack cocaine before leading police officers on a chase out of Charlotte, into Rock Hill and across two counties in South Carolina, officials said Monday.

Deputies say authorities caught up with Michael Demond Faulkner, 39, in Lancaster County early Monday morning when the car chase ended. Faulkner exited the car and ran, police said.

Faulkner faces charges from York County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Lancaster Police Department officers, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and other agencies, according to court records.

He is also listed as a probation and parole absconder by North Carolina officials, according to the N.C. Department of Correction Web site. Faulkner has been a fugitive since April, North Carolina warrant records show.

The pursuit started after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in Charlotte, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers advised York County deputies that a Lincoln Town Car failed to stop for CMPD officers, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office incident report. CMPD told police in South Carolina that the vehicle was heading south on Interstate 77 and the driver was a suspect in a previous carjacking, the report states.

York County deputies chased the Lincoln when it exited I-77 at Exit 77 in Rock Hill, police said. The car then sped through York County into Lancaster County and then into the city of Lancaster, officers said. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Lancaster Police Department patrol officers also were involved in the chase, officials said.

The Lincoln spun out on Robinson Road in Lancaster before the driver ran away from the crash on foot, police said. The driver, later identified as Faulkner, was then caught by York and Lancaster police after a foot chase.

Faulkner was arrested around 2 a.m. Monday, police records show.

After the chase, officers say they found Faulkner’s 10-year-old son in the car. The child was turned over to family in Lancaster, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office report says Faulkner admitted to deputies that he’d used drugs before driving into South Carolina.

“Faulkner admitted that he smoked crack prior to York County deputies getting behind him, and got scared when deputies attempted to pull him over,” the report states.

Faulkner is charged in both York County and Lancaster County with child endangerment and failure to stop for a blue light and siren, according to court records and police reports. In York County, he also faces charges of reckless driving and driving under suspension, records show.

In Lancaster County, Faulkner was also served an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in Family Court, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office records show that North Carolina police have had a warrant for Faulkner’s arrest since April.

Faulkner is being held at the Lancaster County jail pending service of warrants from York County and other agencies, police said.