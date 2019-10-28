Man with gun at York County store threatened to shoot clerk, deputies say

A man with a gun threatened to shoot a York County store clerk late Thursday, deputies said.

The attempted armed robbery happened around 9 p.m. at a Dollar General store in the 3200 block of S.C. 324 southwest of Rock Hill, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries were reported, Faris said.

Deputies responded after store employees reported an armed man went behind the counter demanding money, according to a sheriff’s office incident report. The suspect threatened to shoot the clerk if she did not open the cash register, deputies said.

A store manager who came out of an office was pursued inside the store by the man before he fled out the door, officers said.

Deputies retrieved store surveillance video, the report stated. The suspect was wearing a blue hoodie with a bandanna over his face, deputies said.

A sheriff’s office K-9 team responded but no arrest was made, Faris said.

The attempted holdup remains under investigation, Faris said.