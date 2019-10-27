Woman fatally shot in south Charlotte. Homicides reach 91 after 3rd death in 4 days.

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a shooting in south Charlotte that left one woman dead early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at River Birch Apartments on Riverbirch Drive near Sharon Road West, police said. Police responded to an assault from a deadly weapon call around 4:50 a.m.

Police said they found a woman with a gunshot wound in the road near the apartment building. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No further information has been released.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call CMPD homicide detectives at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Sunday’s shooting followed fatal shootings Thursday and Friday that brought Charlotte’s 2019 homicide total to 90.

Last year, Charlotte had 46 homicides through Oct. 25 , Police Capt. Brad Koch told The Charlotte Observer on Saturday.

The city hasn’t had 100 homicides since 1993, the Observer previously reported.

Staff writer Joe Marusak contributed to this story.