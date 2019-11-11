Man shot in face while riding in car in Rock Hill, police say

A man riding in a car was shot in the face Sunday night in Rock Hill, police said.

The incident happened around 7 p.m., said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The man’s injuries are not expected to be life-threatening, Chavis said.

Officers spoke to the victim at Piedmont Medical Center hospital, Chavis said. The victim told officers he was a passenger in a car that was hit by gunfire, Chavis said.

Officers were told the rear window of the vehicle was shot out and the bullet then hit the victim, police said. Two other people in the car were not hurt, Chavis said.

It remains unclear if the shot was fired from a fixed location or another vehicle, according to Rock Hill police.

Check back for updates on this developing story.