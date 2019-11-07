Rock Hill police seek man charged in crash where motorcycle driver was dragged

Police in Rock Hill are seeking a man charged with fleeing a crash after hitting a motorcycle driver.

Brian Jon Waters is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury , said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department. Police have an arrest warrant against Waters but have not located Waters, Chavis said.

“We have a warrants to arrest the suspect, but he has not been at his place of residence,” Chavis said. “We are actively looking for him.”

The crash happened Oct. 25 around 9 p.m. on West Main Street near Woodward Road, police said. The driver of the motorcycle was hospitalized at Piedmont Medical Center with serious injuries, Chavis said. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The truck dragged the motorcycle several hundred feet before the truck fled the scene, Chavis said.

The crash area is on S.C. 5 just west of Rawlinson Road Middle School and Northwestern High School.

Police determined that the truck involved was a 1997 Toyota pickup, Chavis said.

Police issued a Facebook and Twitter social media alert Wednesday that Waters has been charged and is wanted.

