2,000-plus fentanyl pills, crack seized in Rock Hill drug raid; 10 charged, cops say

Police arrested 10 people Thursday in a drug raid where fentanyl, crack cocaine and guns were seized, York County drug agents said.

The incidents happened around 1:30 p.m. near Cherry Park, Sullivan Middle School and Cherry Park Elementary School, police said.

Most of the drugs were found in a truck at the intersection of Mount Gallant Road and Cherry Road after officers with the Rock Hill Police Department and York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit performed a traffic stop, said Marvin Brown, drug unit commander.

Several police units were involved in the stop. Officers from Rock Hill police and drug unit surrounded the vehicle, Brown said. The intersection was closed for a period of time as officers took the suspects into custody and cleared the vehicle of a weapon and narcotics, Brown said.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

In the truck officers found more than 2,000 fentanyl pills, 127 grams of crack, and a handgun, Brown said.

Tyrone Johnson, 30; Matthew Tyler Epps, 32; and Diantae Ramon Brown, 20; were in the truck, Brown said. All three were arrested and are being held at York County jail where each will face drug trafficking, distribution and weapons charges, Brown said.

Officers then searched a home on Cherry Meadow Lane, Brown said. In the home police recovered more crack cocaine, marijuana, and another handgun, Brown said.

Police also seized more than $1,000 in cash, officers said.

Seven people were at the Cherry Meadow Lane house when police searched the home, Brown said. All seven were taken into custody and remain at the York County jail on drug charges, Brown said.

Arrested at the house were: Joe Lewis Armstrong, 36; Sylvester James Thompson, 20; Timothy Antonio Flanagan, 32; Larry Junior Ellis, 58; India Mon’e Jones, 26; Jayquan Dante Wilmore, 25; and Montega Javar Caldwell, 32, according to police and jail records.

Warrants are pending against all 10 suspects, according to police a jail officials.

The fentanyl is believed to have been shipped to Rock Hill from another country, Brown said. Pharmaceutical fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control website.