Lancaster County man charged with human trafficking, sex crimes against child

A Lancaster County man has been charged with child sex trafficking and forcing minors into sex acts that included pornographic images shared over the Internet, officials said.

Dallas Eugene Walls II, 55, of Heath Springs, was charged late Wednesday after an investigation by local, state, and federal agencies, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Walls is charged with human trafficking, child prostitution, three counts of criminal sexual conduct, sexual exploitation of a minor, and assault and battery, according to police and court records.

“This case was very fast developing and our people, along with other law enforcement, acted very quickly on this,” Barfield said.

The case included cyber crime detectives from the sheriff’s office, State Law Enforcement Division agents, and federal authorities from the Department of Homeland Security, officials said. The investigation is part of the S.C. Attorney General’s Office Internet Crime Against Children task force.

Walls is accused of being involved in trafficking and prostitution of minors, said Robert Kittle, spokesman for the S.C. attorney general’s office. Walls also is charged with multiple acts of criminal sexual conduct against a minor, Kittle said. Walls also is accused of producing digital images of child sexual abuse material that were distributed online, Kittle said.

Walls faces more than 100 years in prison if convicted of all charges. He was denied bond after an initial court appearance and remains in the Lancaster County jail, records show.