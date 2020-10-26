Here’s how DNA from gun crimes led to charges in 1976 killing, rape of Chester woman

A 2020 DNA sample in South Carolina from a gun and alcohol conviction in September has cracked the previously unsolved 1976 rape and killing of a Chester woman, according to police and court documents.

A South Carolina law, enacted in 2008, requires anyone convicted of a felony that carries a potential penalty of five years or more in prison to have a DNA sample taken and sent to a law enforcement registry.

In September, Charles Ugvine Coleman was convicted on gun-related charges in Union County, west of Chester County. Court records show Coleman was convicted of using a gun while under the influence of alcohol, and pointing and presenting a firearm, from an April 2020 arrest.

Coleman’s DNA was submitted to the Combined DNA Index System and matched in the 1976 killing and rape of Chester’s Ann Wilson case, said Tommy Crosby, spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division.

Coleman, 65, received 30 months probation when he pleaded guilty in Union County Court on Sept. 30 to the alcohol and weapons charges, court records show. A seven-year prison sentence was suspended, records show.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On Oct. 22, Coleman was arrested by SLED agents and charged with murder and rape in the death of Wilson. Wilson, 45, was found sexually assaulted and killed in Fairfeld County, south of Chester, according to police.

Mike Lifsey, 6th Circuit public defender, said Coleman is presumed innocent and has not been convicted in connection to the Wilson case.

“Our office has just been appointed to this case and we look forward to conducting our own investigation,” Lifsey said.

A conviction for murder in South Carolina carries up to life in prison. Rape carries 30 years for a conviction.

Coleman remains in the Fairfield County jail after being denied bond Oct. 22, court records show.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Coleman has convictions dating back to 1975, according to records. In 1977 Coleman was sentenced to 12 years in prison for Chester County convictions for assault and battery with intent to kill, larceny, and other charges, records show.

Coleman’s court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 9, according to court records.