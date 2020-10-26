York man free on bail for drug deal caught with pounds of cocaine and pot, and guns

A convicted felon free on bail from a June drug dealing arrest has been charged again after police seized guns and pounds of cocaine, crack, and marijuana, officials said.

Ladarius Darnell Mitchell, 32, of York, faces seven new charges, according to police and York County jail records. Mitchell was arrested at a home on Wellington Square near downtown York, said B.J. Kennedy, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.

The home is near Cotton Belt Elementary School.

Mitchell was charged Saturday with trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, drug dealing near a school, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, records show.

In the home, police seized more than a kilo of cocaine, more than 430 grams of crack, 8 pounds of marijuana, and two handguns, Kennedy said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Mitchell was free on bail when the drugs were seized, Kennedy said. Mitchell was arrested by York Police Department officers in June after a traffic stop and charged with trafficking cocaine, according to police and court documents. He was released after that arrest on $15,000 bond, South Carolina court records show.

Convictions for trafficking cocaine and crack of the weight seized from the Wellington Square home carry a mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison for each offense under South Carolina law.

He has previous convictions from 2011 and 2006 for drugs and weapons, according to York County criminal court records.

Mitchell was denied bond in a court hearing after the weekend arrest and remains in York County jail.