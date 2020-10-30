Man dies days after being found shot in Rock Hill street, shooter wanted

The victim in a Rock Hill shooting earlier this week has died as police continue to seek a suspect, officials said.

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast on Friday identified the man who was killed as Jonterrius Adams, 27, of Rock Hill.

Adams died Thursday at Piedmont Medical Center three days after he was shot, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Adams was found Monday afternoon by police lying in a yard in the 500 block of South Jones Avenue, east of downtown, The Herald previously reported.

The shooting happened during daylight in a residential neighborhood. Police found him around 6 p.m. Monday after he was shot in the lower part of the body, The Herald reported.

No arrests had been made by Friday. Police have not had success seeking witnesses to help solve the case, Chavis said.

“We are hoping that someone with information that can help us in this case comes forward,” Chavis said.