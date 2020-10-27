Rock Hill Herald Logo
Man, 27, found shot in Rock Hill yard, police say

Rock Hill, SC

A man was shot Monday in Rock Hill, police said.

The victim, 27, was found lying in a yard in the 500 block of South Jones Avenue with life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the lower part of the body, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police found the victim before 6 p.m., Chavis said.

He was taken to a hospital. His condition Tuesday morning was unavailable.

A large police presence was on scene and nearby for several hours as police detectives and other units worked the crime scene and surrounding area. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

