Rock Hill woman charged after video shows dog being abused

A Rock Hill woman has been charged after a video showed a dog she owns being abused, police said.

Jessica Brooke McCampbell, 28, was arrested Thursday on a charge of ill treatment of animals, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

McCambell is the owner of the dog, Chavis said.

The incident happened Tuesday at apartments on Avery Jones Lane, Chavis said.

On Wednesday night, Rock Hill police received video that showed the treatment of the dog on a leash outside an apartment. The video was sent to the department by social media, Chavis said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Detectives also found the video on social media during the police investigation, Chavis said. Detectives confirmed Thursday that the video of the dog being abused was legitimate, Chavis said.

Ill treatment of animals is defined under South Carolina law as ‘A person who knowingly or intentionally overloads, overdrives, overworks, or ill-treats an animal, deprives an animal of necessary sustenance or shelter, inflicts unnecessary pain or suffering upon an animal, or by omission or commission knowingly or intentionally causes these acts to be done.”

Police have not released who took the video or who posted it online.

After police detectives went to McCambell’s apartment Thursday, McCambell was arrested, Chavis said.

The dog was seized by police and released into the custody of York County Animal Control.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

McCampbell is set to appear in court later Thursday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.