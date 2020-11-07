1 dead, 3 wounded in Rock Hill bar shooting; police seek suspect free on probation

One person was killed and three more were wounded in a shooting inside a Rock Hill bar early Saturday morning, police said.

The suspect, a convicted felon recently released from prison barred by South Carolina law from having guns, remains at large, police said.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at Sports Unlimited on Albright Road, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department. The four victims were found at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill after they were taken to the hospital by private vehicles, Chavis said.

“The shootings happened inside the business,” Chavis said.

A 30-year-old man died from his wounds at the hospital, Chavis said.

Three other men, ages 25, 27, and 35, were wounded, Chavis said. The 25-year-old victim has serious injuries, Chavis said.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The suspect in all four shootings, Shawn David Durham, 34, has not been located, Chavis said.

Police have arrest warrants against Durham on charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to police and court records.

Police said in a statement that Durham should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Durham was sentenced to four years in prison in 2018 after he was convicted of felony domestic violence and other charges, court records show. It is unclear when in 2020 Durham was released from prison.

Durham has been on probation since July, S.C. Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services Records show. His probation runs through 2024.

Check back for updates on this developing story.