Rock Hill Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

1 dead, 3 wounded in Rock Hill bar shooting; police seek suspect free on probation

Rock Hill, SC

One person was killed and three more were wounded in a shooting inside a Rock Hill bar early Saturday morning, police said.

The suspect, a convicted felon recently released from prison barred by South Carolina law from having guns, remains at large, police said.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at Sports Unlimited on Albright Road, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department. The four victims were found at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill after they were taken to the hospital by private vehicles, Chavis said.

“The shootings happened inside the business,” Chavis said.

A 30-year-old man died from his wounds at the hospital, Chavis said.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Three other men, ages 25, 27, and 35, were wounded, Chavis said. The 25-year-old victim has serious injuries, Chavis said.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The suspect in all four shootings, Shawn David Durham, 34, has not been located, Chavis said.

Police have arrest warrants against Durham on charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to police and court records.

Police said in a statement that Durham should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Durham was sentenced to four years in prison in 2018 after he was convicted of felony domestic violence and other charges, court records show. It is unclear when in 2020 Durham was released from prison.

Durham has been on probation since July, S.C. Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services Records show. His probation runs through 2024.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service