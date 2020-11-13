Rock Hill felon charged with drug trafficking; Cocaine, Ecstasy, AK-47 type gun seized

A Rock Hill man with a past felony drug conviction, which bans him from possession of guns, has been charged with drug trafficking and weapons violations, officials said.

Antoine Stinson, 43, of Rock Hill, was arrested Thursday on 11 charges, records show. He faces charges of trafficking cocaine, possession of Ecstasy with intent to distribute, marijuana possession, two counts of possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony, possession of a stolen gun, two counts of weapon possession during a violent crime, and three counts of drug distribution near a school, according to police and court records.

Stinson was taken into custody after a team of officers from the York County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit and York County Sheriff’s office special operations group served a search warrant at a home on Zinker Road, said B.J. Kennedy, commander of the drug unit.

The home is close to York Preparatory Academy school, arrest warrants show.

Officers seized 59 grams of cocaine, nine grams of Ecstasy, marijuana, a stolen handgun, and an AK-47 type assault rifle, Kennedy said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Stinson was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2003 after he was convicted of felony drug distribution, South Carolina court records show.

Ecstasy, also called Molly, MDMA and other street names, is an illegal recreational drug under South Carolina law. The drug, initially developed for psychiatric therapy, alters mood and perception, producing feelings of increased energy, pleasure, emotional warmth, and distorted sensory and time perception, according to the federal government National Institute on Drug Abuse.

The cocaine trafficking charge against Stinson carries a sentence of seven to 30 years in prison for a conviction under South Carolina law.

Stinson remains in the York County jail.