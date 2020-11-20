Some Fort Mill schools on lockdown. Police chasing suspects after crash.

Some schools in Fort Mill were placed on lockdown Friday as police sought suspects who fled on foot after a crash following a chase, officials said.

The schools on lockdown were Catawba Ridge High School, Banks Trail Middle School, Riverview Elementary School and Doby’s Bridge Elementary School, said Joe Burke, spokesman for the Fort Mill school district.

”The incident is not related to the schools,” Burke said. “We took action after being notified by law enforcement. This was a preventative measure.”

The incident began in the early afternoon when Fort Mill officers attempted to make a traffic stop on Banks Road, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department. The vehicle fled and was pursued by Fort Mill officers, Zachary said. The vehicle then crashed, Zachary said.

We are still searching for one more suspect. The second suspect had been detained in the Waterside neighborhood. Please avoid that area if possible. For any residents of Waterside please be on the lookout for a black male wearing a gray hoodie. — Fort Mill Police (@FortMillPD) November 20, 2020

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Fort Mill officers and York County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and the K-9 teams, began searching for the three occupants, Zachary said. Two of the occupants, both males, have been taken into custody, Zachary said. Law enforcement officials as of 2 p.m. were still seeking the third occupant, Zachary said.

The third occupant being sought is a male wearing a gray hoodiie, Zachary said.

Officers remained in the area near Banks Road Friday afternoon searching for the suspect, according to Zachary.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER