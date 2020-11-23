Rock Hill Herald Logo
Chester High School, career center evacuated and roads closed after bomb threat

Chester, SC

Two schools have been evacuated and roads have been closed near the campuses after a bomb threat at Chester High School, police said.

The high school and Chester career center, which is next door, have been evacuated, said Grant Suskin, spokesman for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. Students and staff have been taken to a safe location, Suskin said.

No injuries had been reported and as of 10:45 a.m., no bomb had been found, Suskin said.

Chester County School District officials were made aware of the threat, deputies said.

Roads around the school, including the J.A. Cochran Bypass, which is one of Chester’s busiest highways, have been closed, Suskin said.

The South Carolina bomb squad from the State Law Enforcement Division is on scene, according to deputies. The SLED bomb team that has K-9 and other tools is doing a sweep of the buildings on campus, officials said.

To alert the public about the large number of police and emergency vehicles on scene and the closure of the roads, Chester sheriff officials put an announcement about the threat on their officials Facebook and Twitter social media.

Check back or updates on this developing story.

