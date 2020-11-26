Crime
Sheriff: Woman killed, man hurt in Chester County shooting. Here’s what we know.
A woman was killed and a man was hurt in a shooting late Wednesday at a home in Chester County, police said.
Deputies from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office found the woman dead and the man injured in a house on Kati Lane in rural Richburg near Interstate 77, said sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Suskin.
No arrests have been made.
Both people were found shot at the same residence, Suskin said. Suskin and Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey did not release any other details about the shootings.
The sheriff’s office said on its Facebook and Twitter public pages that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
Deputies declined to say what the relationship is between the two people who were shot.
Detectives, forensic teams and crime scene units continued at the scene on Thanksgiving Day, deputies said.
Chester County Deputy Coroner Tommy Williams said Thursday the name of the woman who was killed has not yet been released, pending family notifications.
The man who was hurt was taken to Atrium Health in Charlotte with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, officials said.
