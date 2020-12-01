Crime
Chester County teen charged with murder in woman’s pre-Thankgiving shooting death
A Richburg teen has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a Chester County woman the night before Thanksgiving, according to police and court documents.
Henry Solis Gomez, 18, of Stacie Lane, was arrested and charged late Monday.
The victim was found dead Nov. 25 in a car outside a home on Kati Lane in Richburg, according to Chester County deputies and arrest warrants obtained by The Herald.
The arrest warrant against Gomez identifies the victim as Tonya Burch.
Burch was shot in the head and leg and died at the scene, according to the arrest warrants.
A second victim, a man who has not been identified, was wounded in the incident, deputies said. No charges have yet been filed in connection with that victim. The investigation into both shootings remains ongoing, said Grant Suskin, spokesman for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.
Gomez lives on an adjacent street near Burch, according to warrants and an incident. Deputies declined to say what relationship, if any, there was between the victims and Gomez.
Gomez faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted of murder under South Carolina law.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
