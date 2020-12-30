Convict linked to Chester councilman’s death was out of prison, arrested in Rock Hill

A wanted South Carolina felon convicted in connection with the 2014 killing of a Chester city councilman has been captured in Rock Hill, police and court records show.

Deangelo Raheem Roseboro, 26, was arrested and charged Tuesday after he fled on foot following a traffic stop, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Roseboro had marijuana and a stolen handgun, according to Chavis and an incident report. Roseboro is barred by South Carolina and federal law from having a gun based on previous convictions, court records show. A federal warrant for Roseboro’s arrest was pending when he was caught Tuesday, records show.

Roseboro was released on probation from federal prison in March after serving 15 months for illegal possession of a gun by a convicted felon, federal court documents show. Roseboro had a previous conviction for conspiracy to commit armed robbery in the 2014 shooting death of Chester councilman Odell Williams.

“This office takes gun crimes very seriously, and leads the country in defendants who receive stiff sentences for firearms crimes,” said Derek Shoemake, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina.

Roseboro had failed a drug test after release from prison earlier this year, and failed to show up for mandatory drug tests through 2020, court records state.

Federal prosecutors declined to comment on the pending charges. It’s has not been determined when Roseboro will appear in federal court for allegedly violating his terms of prison release and supervision on probation.

He also faces as much as 15 years in South Carolina prison on the pending gun and drug charges.

Gang members shootout that killed Chester councilman

Roseboro and other admitted members of the Roundtree Circle gang, which was affiliated with the Bloods, were involved in a shootout with Chester councilman Williams in 2014. Williams was a retired police officer.

The gang members admitted they had plotted to rob another gang at gunpoint when Williams intercepted and chased them through Chester as both sides fired guns. The shooter, Christopher Moore, was sentenced to life in prison.

Roseboro remains in the York County jail under a federal hold, records show.