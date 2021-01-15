Rock Hill home invasion attack now a murder investigation after man dies

Police are conducting a murder investigation after an elderly Rock Hill man beaten during a home invasion on New Year’s Day has died, officials said.

An 82-year-old man was beaten during a Jan. 1 burglary at his Ferndale Drive, The Herald reported. It is now a homicide investigation after he died Friday, Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis said.

The victim’s name has not been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.

It is unclear if there were one or more suspects in the attack, Chavis said. Officers found the home was broken into sometime between 9 p.m. Dec. 31 and the morning of Jan. 1 and items stolen after the victim was assaulted.

It remains unclear if the attack is connected to a Christmas Day home invasion in western York County where two elderly victims were tied up and beaten during a robbery, Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis said.

York County home invasion

The Herald was the first to report a home invasion on Christmas Day in Hickory Grove west of York. Three suspects beat and tied up an elderly husband and wife at their home, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

On Friday Dec. 25, 2020, a violent home invasion occurred in Hickory Grove, South Carolina. Anyone with information regarding this crime should contact the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-280-6246. You can also contact the FBI's Columbia Field Office at 803-551-4200 #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/Ez9wVTMWxI — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) January 1, 2021

A female lured the male victim outside claiming to have car trouble. Then two males beat and tied up the man and his wife before stealing thousands of dollars in goods.

The female victim remains hospitalized, sheriff officials said.

Both cases remain unsolved and under investigation. The FBI is working with the sheriff’s office and has offered a $10,000 reward for information in the Christmas Day home invasion case.

#BREAKING - The FBI is offering a #reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest & prosecution of those involved in the home invasion in Hickory Grove that occurred on December 25th Contact the YCSO at 803-280-6246 or the FBI's Columbia Field Office. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/BhJS5gD6WO — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) January 6, 2021