Two teens killed in shooting outside Rock Hill home near downtown, police say

Two teens were killed in a shooting Saturday night outside a home near downtown Rock Hill, officials said.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in a yard on Byars Street, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department. Both victims were taken to Piedmont Medical Center by EMS, where they died, Chavis said.

The victims were 17 and 18, Chavis said. Their names have not been released yet.

No suspect has been identified and no arrests have been made, Chavis said.

The area around the shooting near Friedheim Road had a large police and first responder presence Saturday night into Sunday morning as patrol officers, detectives and forensic units worked the crime scene.

Saturday’s shooting marked the first murders in the city in 2021. Rock Hill police have responded to at least four other shooting incidents in the city since Jan. 10.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.