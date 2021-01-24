One killed in shooting near Rock Hill, marks third death within three hours

police lights nighttime Getty Images/iStockphoto

Less than three hours after a double homicide in Rock Hill, another person was killed in a shooting Saturday night in York County near the city, deputies said.

The York County shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in a vehicle near the city limits on Brownstone Drive, county Sheriff Kevin Tolson said. The area is between Heckle Boulevard and Finley Road.

Details about the shooting have not yet been released and no arrests have been made, Tolson said.

Tolson said the shooting is not believed to be a random act.

The incident marked the third shooting death Saturday night. Rock Hill Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting that killed two teens on Byars Street around 7 p.m.

Police have not said if there is a connection between the two incidents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.