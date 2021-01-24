Crime

One killed in shooting near Rock Hill, marks third death within three hours

police lights nighttime
police lights nighttime Getty Images/iStockphoto
YORK COUNTY, S.C.

Less than three hours after a double homicide in Rock Hill, another person was killed in a shooting Saturday night in York County near the city, deputies said.

The York County shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in a vehicle near the city limits on Brownstone Drive, county Sheriff Kevin Tolson said. The area is between Heckle Boulevard and Finley Road.

Details about the shooting have not yet been released and no arrests have been made, Tolson said.

Tolson said the shooting is not believed to be a random act.

The incident marked the third shooting death Saturday night. Rock Hill Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting that killed two teens on Byars Street around 7 p.m.

Police have not said if there is a connection between the two incidents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read Next
Profile Image of Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
Profile Image of Cailyn Derickson
Cailyn Derickson
Cailyn Derickson is a city government and politics reporter for The Herald, covering York, Chester and Lancaster counties. Cailyn graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She has previously worked at The Pilot and The News and Observer.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service