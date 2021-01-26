AME Zion church center, home hit by bullets south of downtown Rock Hill

A church meeting center and a home were hit by gunfire in Rock Hill Monday night, police said.

Officers responded to shots fired around 7 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue near Saluda Street, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The area is just south of downtown Rock Hill.

A home in the 700 block of Jefferson Avenue had been hit by several bullets, Chavis said. The front door and front of the house were damaged by the gunfire.

No injuries were found, Chavis said. The homeowner was not inside when the house was fired on, Chavis said.

Patrol officers, detectives and crime scene units responded and found shell casings in the street near the house.

Officers found the front window of the Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center, across Saluda Street from the home, had also been hit by gunfire, Chavis said. Police found the bullet and a shell casing near the church meeting center.

The Monroe center is operated by the AME Zion church and often holds large gatherings for worship and community events. In 2016, then Vice-President Joe Biden held a campaign event at the center when Hillary Clinton was running for President.

Recent shootings, deaths in Rock Hill

The shooting into buildings is the fourth in just over a week in Rock Hill and follows the fatal shooting of three teens in a three-hour span on Saturday. Two of the teens were killed inside the city limits on Byars Street, and a third died after being shot just outside the city limits in York County on McShea Drive.

Police have not said there is any connection between Monday night’s shooting into the buildings and the previous shooting incidents.

Check back for updates on this developing story.