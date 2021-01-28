Three arrested in deadly Christmas home invasion in York Co. One suspect is victim’s nephew

York County (SC) Sheriff’s Department

Three people have been arrested in connection with a Christmas Day home invasion that left an elderly woman dead, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

One of the suspects is a nephew of the victims, Tolson said.

Sarah Childers, 72, died Jan. 16, three weeks after the attack. She had been hospitalized since she and her husband, Billy Childers, were beaten and tied up at their home, Tolson said.

Two of the suspects — Jackie Ray Childers Jr., 38, of York, and Virginia D. Ratcliffe, 32, of Harrisburg, Ill. — were arrested in Paducah, Ky., Tolson said.

Jackie Ray Childers Jr. is a nephew of the victims, Tolson said.

Travis Randell Baxter, 29, of Grover, N.C., was taken into custody in Andrews in Georgetown County, near Myrtle Beach, Tolson said.

“It has been 35 days since this heinous crime and it’s been 35 days of relentless work our detectives have put in to bring these people we believe are responsible for the attack into custody,” Tolson said. “We continue to send our condolences to the family of Sarah Childers for their loss as a result of this Christmas Day attack.”

Each of the suspects is charged with kidnapping, burglary, conspiracy, and armed robbery, records show. The men face weapons charges, according to sheriff’s office records.

More charges may be pending, Tolson said.

Police say Ratcliffe lured Billy Childers outside the rural home with a claim of car trouble, Tolson said after the attack. Jackie Ray Childers and Baxter were standing outside and were armed. They beat Billly Childers and tied him up before breaking down the door and attacking Sarah Childers, Tolson said.

Several items were stolen during the home invasion, Tolson said.

The FBI later joined the investigation and offered a $20,000 reward leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects.

Tolson praised the cooperation of the FBI and other law enforcement agencies around the Southeast. The Secret Service, State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Blacksburg Police Department, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Andrews Police Department, and police in Paducah and McCracken County in Kentucky assisted, Tolson said.

2nd elderly victim to die in a home invasion

The home invasion, where an elderly victim was beaten and later died, is one of two to be reported recently in York County.

William Mason, 82, died Jan. 15, in Rock Hill after he was beaten during a break-in at his Ferndale Drive home. Mason was found on New Year’s Day inside his home after the attack, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

No arrests have been made in that case.

Police have not said the two home invasions are connected. Police are sharing case information between the sheriff’s office, Rock Hill police, and FBI, officials said.